Pirates manager Shelton argues through mask, gets 1st ML win

ST. LOUIS — Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager as the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1.
Shelton came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes.
Shelton pulled a gaiter over his face as he left the dugout, and Baker pulled a face mask out of his pocket and held it to his face as Shelton argued from about six feet away.
Baker let Shelton say his peace, and the first-year skipper was not ejected.
The Pirates used a pair of home runs, a solo shot from 3B Colin Moran and a two-run bomb from RF Jose Osuna, for a three-run fourth inning that proved to be the difference in the game.
P Mitch Keller went five innings and gave up one run while striking out two to earn his first victory of the season.
The Pirates will have their home opener tonight at PNC Park in Pittsburgh against the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:05 p.m.