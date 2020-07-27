Pirates manager Shelton argues through mask, gets 1st ML win

The Pirates got their first win of 2020, which also featured the first masked argument of the season.

ST. LOUIS — Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager as the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1.

Shelton came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes.

Shelton pulled a gaiter over his face as he left the dugout, and Baker pulled a face mask out of his pocket and held it to his face as Shelton argued from about six feet away.

Baker let Shelton say his peace, and the first-year skipper was not ejected.

The Pirates used a pair of home runs, a solo shot from 3B Colin Moran and a two-run bomb from RF Jose Osuna, for a three-run fourth inning that proved to be the difference in the game.

P Mitch Keller went five innings and gave up one run while striking out two to earn his first victory of the season.