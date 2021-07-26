Wade homers twice, Giants bounce back to beat Pirates 6-1

The Pirates took two of three games from the Giants.

SAN FRANCISCO — LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game sweep, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1.

Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada also went deep for San Francisco.

The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series between the two division rivals this week at Oracle Park.

Alex Wood struck out eight and pitched into the sixth to help San Francisco bounce back a day after the Giants had their most-lopsided loss this season.