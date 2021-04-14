x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Pirates chase Snell in 1st inning, beat Padres 8-4

The Pittsburgh Pirates chased Blake Snell in the first inning of an 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez, right, hugs catcher Jacob Stallings after getting the final out of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The Pirates won 8-4.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings had three hits and three RBIs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates chased Blake Snell in the first inning of an 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres. 

The game lasted 4 hours, 7 minutes, and included 17 walks, seven hit batters and 27 runners left on base. 

Stallings hit a two-run double off the top of the left-field fence in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the second. That helped the Pirates take a 5-3 lead en route to their third win in four games. 

San Diego had its four-game winning streak end as Snell retired just two of the eight batters he faced.

The teams will face off again tonight at 6:35 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.