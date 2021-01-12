x
AP source: Pirates, catcher Roberto Pérez reach 1-year deal

The Pirates found their replacement for Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings a day after trading him to the Miami Marlins.
FILE - Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez flips his bat after a strike during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Detroit. The team also declined a $7 million option for catcher Roberto Perez. The 32-year-old was slowed again by injuries this season and batted just .149 in 44 games.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t waste time finding a replacement for Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings.

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Pirates have agreed to a 1-year deal worth $5 million with former Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez. 

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. 

The 32-year-old Pérez won Gold Gloves in 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland but struggled at the plate with just .149 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs in 44 games in 2021. 

The Guardians declined his $7 million option for 2022.

