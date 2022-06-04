x
Here is your 2022 Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to endure another tough season. However, it will give the club and fans a chance to get eyes on some new, young talent.
One of the Pittsburgh Pirates logos is seen on a jersey of Garrett Jones during the baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, June 28, 2013, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — It's Opening Day!

The Pittsburgh Pirates will help start Major League Baseball's regular season by taking on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 4:15 p.m. E.T.

It's the beginning of another season for the Pirates, who are expected to be cellar dwellers in the National League Central division, yet again.

However, all hope is not lost for the Pirates.

In fact, this season could bring a number of debuts for the team's top prospects, as well as provide a chance for other young talent to develop at the Major League level, as well.

For the first month of the regular season, MLB rosters have been expanded to 28 men to account for a shortened Spring Training schedule.

After the first month is complete, MLB rosters will shrink back to 26.

Here is the first edition of the Pittsburgh Pirates roster in 2022:

CATCHERS (2)

Roberto Perez

Andrew Knapp

INFIELDERS (9)

Diego Castillo

Michael Chavis

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Kevin Newman

Hoy Park

Yoshi Tsutsugo

Cole Tucker

Josh VanMeter

Daniel Vogelbach

OUTFIELDERS (3)

Greg Allen

Ben Gamel

Bryan Reynolds

PITCHERS (14)

Anthony Banda

David Bednar

JT Brubaker

Wil Crowe

Aaron Fletcher

Heath Hembree

Mitch Keller

Dillon Peters

Jose Quintana

Chris Stratton

Zach Thompson

Duane Underwood Jr.

Bryse Wilson

Miguel Yajure

