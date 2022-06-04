Here is your 2022 Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to endure another tough season. However, it will give the club and fans a chance to get eyes on some new, young talent.

PITTSBURGH — It's Opening Day!

The Pittsburgh Pirates will help start Major League Baseball's regular season by taking on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 4:15 p.m. E.T.

It's the beginning of another season for the Pirates, who are expected to be cellar dwellers in the National League Central division, yet again.

However, all hope is not lost for the Pirates.

In fact, this season could bring a number of debuts for the team's top prospects, as well as provide a chance for other young talent to develop at the Major League level, as well.

For the first month of the regular season, MLB rosters have been expanded to 28 men to account for a shortened Spring Training schedule.

After the first month is complete, MLB rosters will shrink back to 26.

Here is the first edition of the Pittsburgh Pirates roster in 2022:

CATCHERS (2)

INFIELDERS (9)

OUTFIELDERS (3)