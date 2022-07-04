Opening Day 2022: How will the Pirates perform?

FOX43 & Locked On get you ready for the new MLB season.

YORK, Pa. — The wait is over and the MLB season is here.

Fans have waited through the lockout and a shorten spring training to get here.

Ed Albert of FOX43 and Ethan Smith of Locked On Pirates are getting you ready for the season.

For Pittsburgh Pirates fans, the wait isn't always as fun as it is for fans of other MLB teams.

This year's opening day excitement focuses on the new contract extension of Ke'Bryan Hayes. The reportedly eight-year, $70 million deal is the largest in Pirates history.

The Bryan Reynolds trade situation is also discussed in this video podcast.