Yankees acquire righty reliever Clay Holmes from Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates for infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park.

Holmes is 3-2 in 44 relief appearances with 44 strikeouts and 35 walks in 42 innings.

The 28-year-old right-hander has held right-handed batters to a .173 average.

Holmes is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA in four major league seasons.

The 25-year-old Park appeared in one major league game on July 16 against Boston.