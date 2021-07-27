x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Yankees acquire righty reliever Clay Holmes from Pirates

Pitcher Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates for infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Clay Holmes turns to make a pickoff throw against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PITTSBURGH — Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates for infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park. 

Holmes is 3-2 in 44 relief appearances with 44 strikeouts and 35 walks in 42 innings. 

The 28-year-old right-hander has held right-handed batters to a .173 average. 

Holmes is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA in four major league seasons. 

The 25-year-old Park appeared in one major league game on July 16 against Boston. 

He is batting .307 with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs for Somerset and Triple-A Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.