Yankees acquire righty reliever Clay Holmes from Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Reliever Clay Holmes was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Pittsburgh Pirates for infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park.
Holmes is 3-2 in 44 relief appearances with 44 strikeouts and 35 walks in 42 innings.
The 28-year-old right-hander has held right-handed batters to a .173 average.
Holmes is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA in four major league seasons.
The 25-year-old Park appeared in one major league game on July 16 against Boston.
He is batting .307 with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 32 RBIs for Somerset and Triple-A Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.