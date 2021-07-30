Pirates add infielder, pitching in pair of trade deadline deals

Pittsburgh made a couple of trades geared towards the team's future on Friday.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are rebuilding for the future, and the team made a few notable deals before the MLB Trade Deadline on Friday.

In one deal, the team acquired infielder Michael Chavis from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for lefty relief pitcher Austin Davis.

Chavis, 25, will come to Pittsburgh as a player in need of a change of scenery.

A former top prospect with the Red Sox, Chavis has just not been able to hit consistently at the Major League level.

A career .234 hitter over 168 games with the Red Sox, Chavis has struggled even more this season, hitting a lowly .190

He has shown power over his career, hitting 25 home runs over just over a season's worth of games with Boston.

Now, he will come to Pittsburgh and get a chance to truly establish himself.

Davis, 28, will look to right himself with the Red Sox after posting a 5.59 ERA over 9.2 innings with the Pirates this season.

In another deal, the Pirates sent closer Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves for pitchers Bryse Wilson and Ricky Devito.

Rodriguez, 31, has been a consistent reliever for the Pirates for the last four seasons.

This year, he got the chance to close for the first time, posting 14 saves and finishing 33 games for the club while posting a 2.82 ERA.

He will now become a late inning option for the Braves.

In exchange, Pittsburgh will pick up two young pitchers for their future.

Wilson, 23, is in the midst of his fourth straight season with some experience at the Major League level.

In total, he has started 14 games for the Braves and posted a 5.45 ERA over 74.1 innings.

Wilson has pitched much better at the Triple-A level over the past few years, and has never truly gotten a consistent role in the Major Leagues with the Braves.

Now, he will surely get a chance in Pittsburgh.

Devito, 22, was pitching at the Single-A level for Atlanta after missing all of the 2020 season.

In 5 starts for the Rome Braves, Devito has a 2.66 ERA over 20.1 innings and has struck out 27.

He will now get a chance to develop in the Pittsburgh farm system.