PITTSBURGH — Chad Kuhl will be the opening day starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The assignment comes more than two years after the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery.

Kuhl did not pitch at all in 2019.

He returned in 2020 and went 2-3 with a 4.27 ERA in 11 games.

For his career, Kuhl has pitched to a 4.36 ERA over 359.1 innings.