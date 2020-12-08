Pirates opening day starter Musgrove heads to injured list

Musgrove is the sixth Pittsburgh pitcher to be placed on the injured list this season.

An unexpected break didn’t stop the steady stream of pitchers to the injured list for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team has placed opening day starter Joe Musgrove on the 10-day IL with what manager Derek Shelton called a right triceps issue.

The Pirates scratched Musgrove before a start against Detroit with what Shelton called an ankle injury. Musgrove is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA.

