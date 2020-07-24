Joe Musgrove named Pirates Opening Day starter

The Pittsburgh Pirates are leaning on Musgrove to start the season on a positive note.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have named the team's opening day starter.

P Joe Musgrove will take the ball as the Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals on the road at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Friday.

Musgrove, 26, will be making his first Opening Day start.

In 31 starts for the Pirates last season, Musgrove pitched to a 4.44 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 170.1 innings.

Over his last five starts, he went 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 32 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .240/.277/.365 slash line in 28 innings.

The Pirates are dealing with multiple injuries to the team's rotation, making Musgrove a logical fit to start Opening Day.