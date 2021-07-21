x
Pirates sign second-round pick LHP Anthony Solometo

The Pirates gave the 18-year-old left-handed pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus.
A baseball is beside the Pittsburgh Pirates logo during batting practice before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed second-round pick Anthony Solometo. 

The Pirates gave the 18-year-old left-handed pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus. That's nearly $1 million above the $1.99 million slot value for the 37th overall pick. 

The signing came two days after Pittsburgh agreed to terms with top overall pick, catcher Henry Davis.

Solometo went 4-0 with one save, a 0.21 ERA, 64 strikeouts and just five walks in 32.2 innings as a senior at Bishop Eustace (NJ) Preparatory School.

