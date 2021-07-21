Pirates sign second-round pick LHP Anthony Solometo

The Pirates gave the 18-year-old left-handed pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed second-round pick Anthony Solometo.

The Pirates gave the 18-year-old left-handed pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus. That's nearly $1 million above the $1.99 million slot value for the 37th overall pick.

The signing came two days after Pittsburgh agreed to terms with top overall pick, catcher Henry Davis.