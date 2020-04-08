Cruz's walk-off single lifts Twins past Pirates 5-4

The Pirates fell to 2-8 on the season after a walk-off RBI single by the Twins Nelson Cruz.

MINNESOTA, USA — Nelson Cruz’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates for their fourth straight win. Cruz knocked in two runs to raise his season total to 14 RBIs.

He drove a pitch from Pirates reliever and former Twins draft pick Nick Burdi over the head of center fielder Cole Tucker with runners at second and third and one out to knock in Jorge Polanco.

Starter Derek Holland went 5.2 innings for the Pirates, but reliever Miguel De Pozo entered the game and failed to record an out while walking three batters before Chris Stratton entered the game to record the final out of the sixth inning.

However, the damage was done, with four runs given up, bringing the score to even, and setting up Cruz's heroics in the ninth inning.

The Pirates have lost five straight games, and fallen to 2-8 on the season.