Arcia's pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5

Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double and scored on Arcia’s hit as the Brewers took three of four in the series.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save in his first appearance since walking five of the six batters he faced while trying to close out Saturday night’s game.