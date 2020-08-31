Bell, Polanco homer off Woodruff as Pirates beat Brewers 5-1

The Pirates earned their tenth win of the season on Sunday.

MILWAUKEE — Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1.

Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion.

The Pirates stayed in front the rest of the way to hand Woodruff a rare loss at Miller Park.

The right-hander entered Sunday having gone 10-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 home starts over the past two seasons.