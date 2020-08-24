x
Polanco's home run lifts Pirates to sweep of Brewers

The Pirates nearly doubled their season win total in one weekend.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco, right, celebrates with Bryan Reynolds after the team's 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Slumping Gregory Polanco’s bat showed signs of life for a second straight day as his two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and a three-game series sweep. 

Polanco connected off David Phelps for his fourth homer of the season and finished 2 for 3 with a walk. 

It was Polanco’s second two-hit game in as many days, lifting his batting average from .085 to .151. 

The Pirates nearly doubled their season win total in one weekend. 

They entered the series with a 4-17 record, worst in the major leagues.

Pittsburgh gets the day off on Monday before heading to Chicago to face the White Sox at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

