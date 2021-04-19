Moran HR, RBI double in 10th leads Pirates over Brewers 6-5

Colin Moran had 4 RBIs on Sunday, and helped lead the Pirates over the Brewers in extra innings.

MILWAUKEE — Colin Moran doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and also hit a three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5.

The Pirates withstood a two-homer performance from Milwaukee’s Daniel Vogelbach to win the deciding game of this series.

Pittsburgh has won two of three in each of its last three series to recover from an early six-game skid.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds and Milwaukee’s Avisaíl García also homered.