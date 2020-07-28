Brewers rally past Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings

A one-run double in the eleventh inning proved to be the difference for the Brewers.

PITTSBURGH — Eric Sogard doubled home Brock Holt in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a rain-delayed 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers trailed by four entering the ninth but took advantage of another shaky performance by the Pittsburgh bullpen to force extra innings.

Reliever Michael Feliz gave up two hits and a walk, and ended up being charged with four earned runs after Milwaukees' Ryan Braun hit a two-out, two-run double off Kyle Crick.

That brought the score to 5-5 in the ninth inning.

Sogard led off the 11th with a liner down the left-field line, allowing Holt to score easily from second as the automatic runner.

Colin Moran hit two home runs for the Pirates, giving him three on the season.

Pittsburgh fell to 1-3 on the season, while the Brewers improved to 2-2.