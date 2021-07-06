x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Alcantara, Marlins top Pirates 3-1 to end 8-game losing skid

The loss was the Pirates' 35th in 58 games this season.
Credit: AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Sandy Alcantara cruised through eight innings, ending the Miami Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years at eight games with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

Jesus Aguilar hit a long solo home run and added a sacrifice fly for Miami.

Alcantara gave up one run and six hits, striking out six. 

The right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Adam Frazier in the eighth, but retired the next three batters to finish his outing. 

The Marlins last lost eight straight in 2015.

Pittsburgh will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a series beginning on June 8 at 7:05 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.