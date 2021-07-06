Alcantara, Marlins top Pirates 3-1 to end 8-game losing skid

The loss was the Pirates' 35th in 58 games this season.

PITTSBURGH — Sandy Alcantara cruised through eight innings, ending the Miami Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years at eight games with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jesus Aguilar hit a long solo home run and added a sacrifice fly for Miami.

Alcantara gave up one run and six hits, striking out six.

The right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Adam Frazier in the eighth, but retired the next three batters to finish his outing.

The Marlins last lost eight straight in 2015.