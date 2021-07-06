Alcantara, Marlins top Pirates 3-1 to end 8-game losing skid

PITTSBURGH — Sandy Alcantara cruised through eight innings, ending the Miami Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years at eight games with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Jesus Aguilar hit a long solo home run and added a sacrifice fly for Miami.
Alcantara gave up one run and six hits, striking out six.
The right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Adam Frazier in the eighth, but retired the next three batters to finish his outing.
The Marlins last lost eight straight in 2015.
Pittsburgh will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a series beginning on June 8 at 7:05 p.m.