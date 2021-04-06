x
Stallings' bases-loaded double rallies Pirates past Marlins

A three-run double in the eighth inning by Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings helped lift the team to a 5-3 victory over the Marlins.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) scores as the throw gets under Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Pirates won 5-3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. 

Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco.

Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro, sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss. 

Reynolds also homered for the Pirates, who stopped a three-game slide. 

Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes, fresh off the injured list, had two hits.

The teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

