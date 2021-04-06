Stallings' bases-loaded double rallies Pirates past Marlins

A three-run double in the eighth inning by Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings helped lift the team to a 5-3 victory over the Marlins.

Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco.

Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro, sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.

Reynolds also homered for the Pirates, who stopped a three-game slide.

Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes, fresh off the injured list, had two hits.