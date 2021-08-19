x
Dodgers pummel Pirates 9-0 for 6th straight win, gain on SF

Max Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to lead the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy connects for a two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to highlight a power performance by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

The Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Pirates, won their sixth in a row overall, and are now three games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who lost to the New York Mets 6-2.

AJ Pollock and Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers. 

The Pirates were limited to three hits in losing their fifth in a row and 15th in 17 games.

Pittsburgh will now head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals beginning on Friday, Aug. 20 at 8:15 p.m.

