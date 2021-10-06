x
Turner's 2 HRs, strong bullpen lead Dodgers over Pirates 2-1

Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) celebrates after crossing home plate after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors' bullpen in center field in the first inning. Then he broke a 1-all tie in the third with a solo shot to left field. It was the 11th multi-homer game of Turner’s career. He has 11 home runs this season. 

Five relievers blanked the Pirates after starter Tony Gonsolin failed to make it through the second inning in his season debut.

The teams will complete their series today at 12:35 p.m.

