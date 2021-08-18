x
Sports

Beaty leads Dodgers past Pirates 4-3 for 5th straight win

The Dodgers extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 games against the Pirates.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrate the team's 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — Matt Beaty hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. 

The Dodgers extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 games against the Pirates. 

Los Angeles has won five in a row and 10 of 12 overall, but still hasn’t gained any ground on NL West-leading San Francisco. 

The LA bullpen turned in another stellar effort, with Corey Knebel getting the victory with 1 1/3 innings of hitless ball. Cody Ponce took the loss for the Pirates.

The teams will play again tonight at 10:05 p.m.

