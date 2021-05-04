Pirates place 3B Hayes on IL with left wrist strain

The Pirates placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.

One of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, Hayes got hurt on a swing during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

He also used his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Manager Derek Shelton says X-rays were negative, but an MRI showed some inflammation.

Hayes, 24, hit .376 with 5 home runs and 11 RBI's over 24 games for the Pirates last season.

On Opening Day this year, Hayes hit a home run that helped the Pirates secure a victory on the first day of the season.