Pirates place 3B Hayes on IL with left wrist strain

The Pirates placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist. 

One of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, Hayes got hurt on a swing during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. 

He also used his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Manager Derek Shelton says X-rays were negative, but an MRI showed some inflammation.

Hayes, 24, hit .376 with 5 home runs and 11 RBI's over 24 games for the Pirates last season.

On Opening Day this year, Hayes hit a home run that helped the Pirates secure a victory on the first day of the season.

The team will hope that the wrist injury doesn't linger throughout the season.

