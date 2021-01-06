Benintendi's slam, Perez's 2 HRs power Royals past Pirates

Salvador Perez had two homers and three RBIs to help the Royals sweep the two-game series.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brady Singer allowed five runs — four earned — and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.

Wil Crowe took the loss. He gave up eight runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.