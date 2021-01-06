x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Benintendi's slam, Perez's 2 HRs power Royals past Pirates

Salvador Perez had two homers and three RBIs to help the Royals sweep the two-game series.
Credit: AP
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) watches his grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

Salvador Perez had two homers and three RBIs to help the Royals sweep the two-game series. 

Brady Singer allowed five runs — four earned — and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. 

Wil Crowe took the loss. He gave up eight runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

The Pirates will head home to host the Miami Marlins, beginning June 3 at 7:05 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.