AP Source: Padres acquiring SD native Musgrove from Pirates

The Pirates are sending pitcher Joe Musgrove to the Padres in exchange for a number of prospects.

The San Diego Padres are adding yet another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Another person confirmed the New York Mets were also involved in the trade, acquiring left-hander Joey Lucchesi from San Diego.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade had not been announced.

Musgrove, 28, who played at Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon, California, will join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, who were obtained in blockbuster trades after Christmas.

Last season, Musgrove served as the Pirates' ace and went 1-5 with a 3.68 ERA in eight starts spanning 39.2 innings. He struck out 55 batters in that span.