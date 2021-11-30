Pirates send Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings to Miami

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded Stallings to the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Zach Thompson and prospects Kyle Nicolas and Connor Scott.

PITTSBURGH — Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings is heading to the Miami Marlins.

Stallings, 31, is coming off the best season of his career.

He earned his first Gold Glove for his handling of an inexperienced pitching staff that ranked among the worst in the major leagues.

While not known for his bat, Stallings also hit a career-high 8 home runs last season, and drove in another career-high 53 runs while hitting .246.

He's expected to be the Marlins new starting catcher.

In Thompson, 28, the Pirates are getting a right-handed pitcher who made his big league debut in 2021.

Over 26 games, including 14 starts, Thompson posted a 3.24 ERA over 75 innings while striking out 66.

He will likely have a chance to earn a starting spot in the Pirates rotation.