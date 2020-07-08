x
Pirates rally past Twins 6-5 to end 7-game losing streak

The walk-off victory ended a seven game losing streak for the Pirates.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) celebrates with Colin Moran (19) after driving him and Bryan Reynolds in with a three run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman’s pinch-hit two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Newman ended Pittsburgh’s seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds.

Gregory Polanco added a three-run home run for the Pirates. 

Miguel Sano hit a three-run shot for the Twins. 

Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep but the bullpen faltered late to snap Minnesota's seven-game winning streak. 

The Pirates return to action tonight when they host the Detroit Tigers at 7:05 p.m.

   

