Tigers beat Pirates 5-2 to gain doubleheader split

The teams split a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings (58) after beating the Detroit Tigers 3-2 during the first game of a doubleheader baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Tyler Anderson’s five strong innings helped Pittsburgh move to 8-9 with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, but Detroit rallied for a 5-2 win in the nightcap.

Pittsburgh has won five of its last eight games after a 1-6 start.

The Pirates and Tigers were playing a doubleheader because Tuesday night’s game was postponed on a snowy day in the Detroit area. 

There was still a white dusting on top of the bushes beyond the wall in center field Wednesday, plus some flurries late in the game.

The teams will finish their series today at 1:10 p.m.

