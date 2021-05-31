x
Blackmon 3 extra-base hits, Rockies end skid, beat Pirates

Charlie Blackmon keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Colorado Rockies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.
Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza (2) celebrate with teammate Joshua Fuentes after scoring on a triple by Charlie Blackmon during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Colorado Rockies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

Blackmon hit two doubles and a triple as the Rockies ended a five-game losing streak. 

They were shut out in both games of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Saturday. 

After Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez walked Ryan McMahon with one out in the ninth, Blackmon hit an RBI double off the wall in center field to make it 3-all. 

Blackmon scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single from Matt Adams.

The Pirates will head to Kansas City to face the Royals beginning tonight at 8:10 p.m.

