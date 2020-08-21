Bieber strikes out 11 as streaking Indians shut out Pirates

Unbeaten Shane Bieber racked up 11 more strikeouts and combined with four relievers on a seven-hitter Thursday night as the Cleveland Indians blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 to win their sixth in a row and sweep the three-game series.
The right-hander scattered six hits and did not walk a batter in six innings before being lifted after his pitch count reached 99.
Bieber raised his season strikeout total to a major league-best 65 in 40 2/3 innings, an average of 14.4 per nine innings.
Oliver Perez, Nick Wittgren, James Karinchak and Brad Hand finished the shutout.
The Pirates fell to 4-17 on the season after being swept.
The team will host the Milwaukee Brewers, beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m.