Bieber strikes out 11 as streaking Indians shut out Pirates

After being swept, the Pirates fell to 4-17 on the season.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The Indians won 2-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Unbeaten Shane Bieber racked up 11 more strikeouts and combined with four relievers on a seven-hitter Thursday night as the Cleveland Indians blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 to win their sixth in a row and sweep the three-game series. 

The right-hander scattered six hits and did not walk a batter in six innings before being lifted after his pitch count reached 99. 

Bieber raised his season strikeout total to a major league-best 65 in 40 2/3 innings, an average of 14.4 per nine innings. 

Oliver Perez, Nick Wittgren, James Karinchak and Brad Hand finished the shutout. 

The Pirates fell to 4-17 on the season after being swept.

The team will host the Milwaukee Brewers, beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m.

