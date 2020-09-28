Indians rally past Pirates, will host Yankees in playoffs

The Pirates finished the season as the only NL Central team to miss the playoffs.

The Cleveland Indians are staying home for the first round of the postseason — with the New York Yankees coming to town.

Carlos Santana had four RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as the Indians rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-6 to gain home-field advantage for their wild-card series.

The Indians finished second in the AL Central and grabbed the No. 4 seed in the American League playoffs when the Chicago White Sox lost to the crosstown Cubs.

Cleveland will face the fifth-seeded Yankees in a best-of-three series beginning Tuesday at Progressive Field.