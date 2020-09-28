x
Indians rally past Pirates, will host Yankees in playoffs

The Pirates finished the season as the only NL Central team to miss the playoffs.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, right, tags out Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

The Cleveland Indians are staying home for the first round of the postseason — with the New York Yankees coming to town. 

Carlos Santana had four RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as the Indians rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-6 to gain home-field advantage for their wild-card series. 

The Indians finished second in the AL Central and grabbed the No. 4 seed in the American League playoffs when the Chicago White Sox lost to the crosstown Cubs. 

Cleveland will face the fifth-seeded Yankees in a best-of-three series beginning Tuesday at Progressive Field. 

The opener features a prime pitching matchup, with Cy Young Award favorite Shane Bieber scheduled to face Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. 

