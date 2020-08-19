Santana homer in 10th, 5 RBIs lift Indians over Pirates 6-3

A 10th inning home run lifted the Indians to victory over the Pirates on Tuesday.

PITTSBURGH — Carlos Santana hit a towering, three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and drove in five runs to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With one out and the score tied at 3, Santana’s high drive sailed over the foul pole and landed at the top of the left-field rotunda at PNC Park.

Cleveland won its fourth straight game and for the ninth time in 12 games.

At 4-15, Pittsburgh has the worst record in the major leagues.