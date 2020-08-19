x
Santana homer in 10th, 5 RBIs lift Indians over Pirates 6-3

A 10th inning home run lifted the Indians to victory over the Pirates on Tuesday.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitchers from left Trevor Williams, Joe Musgrove, Chad Kuhl and Steven Brault (43) sit in the stands during a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Carlos Santana hit a towering, three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and drove in five runs to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

With one out and the score tied at 3, Santana’s high drive sailed over the foul pole and landed at the top of the left-field rotunda at PNC Park. 

Cleveland won its fourth straight game and for the ninth time in 12 games. 

At 4-15, Pittsburgh has the worst record in the major leagues. 

The teams will continue their series tonight at 7:05 p.m.

