x
News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Castellanos, Moustakas lift Reds to third straight win

The Pirates fell to 1-3 after securing an Opening Day win.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, celebrates the solo home run hit by Nick Castellanos, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning hours after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension for his part in a brawl, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. 

Jose De Leon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and allowed two runs, three hits and two walks over five innings to help the Reds secure a third straight win.

 Mike Moustakas tied it at 2 in the fifth with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field off Luis Oviedo.

Moustakas also doubled and scored in the eighth.

Colin Moran had two hits, a run, and an RBI for the Pirates as the team fell to 1-3.

The teams face off again on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

