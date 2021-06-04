Castellanos, Moustakas lift Reds to third straight win

The Pirates fell to 1-3 after securing an Opening Day win.

CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning hours after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension for his part in a brawl, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3.

Jose De Leon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and allowed two runs, three hits and two walks over five innings to help the Reds secure a third straight win.

Mike Moustakas tied it at 2 in the fifth with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field off Luis Oviedo.

Moustakas also doubled and scored in the eighth.

Colin Moran had two hits, a run, and an RBI for the Pirates as the team fell to 1-3.