Naquin stars as Reds pound Pirates for 4th straight win

The Reds dropped 14 runs on the Pirates, securing the team's fourth straight win.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin follows through on a home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI — Tyler Naquin homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1 for their fourth straight victory. 

Rookie Jonathan India had three hits and four RBIs in Cincinnati’s latest offensive outburst. 

Tucker Barnhart and Nick Senzel also had three hits apiece. 

The Reds set a franchise record with 46 runs in their first five games. The 1895 and 1976 teams scored 44 runs through five games.

The teams will finish up their three-game set today at 12:35 p.m.

