Pirates get to Bauer, earn doubleheader split with Reds

The Pirates earned a doubleheader split against the Reds on Friday.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Pittsburgh Pirates took advantage of an uncharacteristically average performance by Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer to earn a doubleheader split with a 4-3 win in the nightcap. 

The Reds took the opener 4-2 behind the strength of Luis Castillo, who picked up his first victory in nearly a year when he worked six solid innings. Cincinnati, however, missed a chance to sweep a doubleheader for the third time this season when the Pirates scrounged up just enough offense against Bauer. 

The Reds right-hander allowed six hits in six innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. His record fell to 3-3. 

The teams will play again on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

