Reds keep rolling, hit 4 HRs to back Castillo, sweep Pirates

The high-scoring Cincinnati Reds kept rolling, backing Luis Castillo to rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 for their fifth straight win.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Reds' fans celebrate during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI — Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff home run and the high-scoring Cincinnati Reds kept rolling, backing Luis Castillo to rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 for their fifth straight win. 

Naquin hit a leadoff homer for the second straight day. Nick Castellanos, Tyler Stephenson and Aristides Aquino also homered for the Reds.

The Pirates' entire offense came on one swing of the bat, a grand slam by shortstop Erik Gonzalez. Those four runs would just not be enough for Pittsburgh.

The Reds have started a season 5-1 for the first time since 2016. They outscored the Pirates 30-8 in the three-game series sweep. 

Their 56 runs are the most in Reds franchise history through the first six games of a season. The 1976 Big Red Machine scored 51 en route to a second straight championship.  

The Pirates' home opener is set for today at 1:35 p.m. against the Chicago Cubs.

