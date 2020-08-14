Pirates connect 3 times off DeSclafani, roll 9-6 over Reds

The Pirates hit three home runs, and earned their first victory after a three-day layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak cancelling the team's previous series.

Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating the Cincinnati Reds 9-6.

Pittsburgh’s three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they’ve dominated. Frazier connected on DeSclafani's second pitch, and the rout was on.

DeSclafani hasn’t beaten the Pirates since June 17, 2018, at PNC Park.

Since then, he’s 0-5 in seven starts — all Pirates wins.