Pirates connect 3 times off DeSclafani, roll 9-6 over Reds

The Pirates hit three home runs, and earned their first victory after a three-day layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak cancelling the team's previous series.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran (19) celebrates with teammate Bryan Reynolds (10) after hitting a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating the Cincinnati Reds 9-6. 

Pittsburgh’s three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak. 

The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they’ve dominated. Frazier connected on DeSclafani's second pitch, and the rout was on. 

DeSclafani hasn’t beaten the Pirates since June 17, 2018, at PNC Park. 

Since then, he’s 0-5 in seven starts — all Pirates wins. 

The Pirates return to action on Friday at 7:10 p.m. to face off again with the Reds.

