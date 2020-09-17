x
Castillo pitches Reds to 1-0 win, four-game sweep of Pirates

Luis Castillo threw seven shutout innings and the Pirates took the team's eighth straight loss.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo reacts to striking out Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Luis Castillo threw seven shutout innings, Shogo Akiyama drove in the Reds only run and Cincinnati completed a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh with a 1-0 win that keeps the Reds in the postseason picture. 

Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker allowed a hit and a walk in four innings before the Reds pieced together a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth on consecutive singles by Jose Garcia, Curt Casali and Akiyama, whose liner to left knocked in Garcia. 

Castillo (3-5), coming off his first career complete game, retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced and gave up only three hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. 

The loss was the Pirates eight straight.

The team will look to regroup as they host the St. Louis Cardinals beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m.

