Castillo pitches Reds to 1-0 win, four-game sweep of Pirates

Luis Castillo threw seven shutout innings, Shogo Akiyama drove in the Reds only run and Cincinnati completed a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh with a 1-0 win that keeps the Reds in the postseason picture.

Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker allowed a hit and a walk in four innings before the Reds pieced together a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth on consecutive singles by Jose Garcia, Curt Casali and Akiyama, whose liner to left knocked in Garcia.

Castillo (3-5), coming off his first career complete game, retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced and gave up only three hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts.

