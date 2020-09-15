x
Moustakas homers as Reds sweep Pirates with 9-4 win

Mike Moustakas hit a big three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 for a doubleheader sweep.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama, right, who was attempting to steal second base in the first inning during a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas hit a big three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 for a doubleheader sweep. 

Moustakas drove in Shogo Akiyama and Eugenio Suárez with a two-out shot to center off Nik Turley. 

Pittsburgh had just taken a 4-3 lead on rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-run shot with two out in the top half of the inning. 

Brian Goodwin and Joey Votto also connected for Cincinnati, which won a third straight game for the first time since Aug. 28.  

The loss marked the sixth straight for Pittsburgh.

The team will face the Reds again tonight at 6:40 p.m.

