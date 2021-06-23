x
Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

A four-run rally in the seventh inning helped the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) begins his slide and scores ahead of the throw to Chicago White Sox catcher Zack Collins, right, with umpire Vic Carapazza, left, watching the play during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Frazier scored on a single by Bryan Reynolds off White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3. 

A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings. 

But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet, who was charged with four runs without getting an out. 

Gonzalez’s hit put Pittsburgh ahead 5-3 and helped extend Chicago’s losing streak to five games, the longest of the season for the AL Central leaders. 

Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.

The teams will complete their series today at 12:35 p.m.

