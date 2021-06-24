x
Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, beat Pirates 4-3

The loss dropped Pittsburgh to 20 games under .500.
Credit: AP
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal follows through on a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chase De Jong, driving in two runs, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3, Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. 

Chicago starter Dylan Cease bounced back from rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven. 

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season.

The Pirates will hit the road to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a four game series beginning tonight at 8:15 p.m.

