Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, beat Pirates 4-3

The loss dropped Pittsburgh to 20 games under .500.

PITTSBURGH — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3, Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease bounced back from rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven.

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season.