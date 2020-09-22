x
Lester cruises, Schwarber responds as Cubs top Pirates 5-0

The Chicago Cubs inched closer to their first NL Central title since 2017 with a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Quintana is back in time to help the Cubs’ playoff push. The NL Central-leading Cubs will activate the veteran left-handed pitcher and start him against the Pirates. Injuries have dogged Quintana for much of the season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH — Jon Lester scattered four hits over six innings and the Chicago Cubs inched closer to their first NL Central title since 2017 with a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

Lester struck out one and walked one to pick up his first victory since Aug. 11. He retired the first nine batters he faced and kept the lowest-scoring team in the majors in check. 

Kyle Schwarber responded to being benched in the middle of a loss to Minnesota by doubling twice and driving in a pair of insurance runs in the eighth with a shot to the gap in right-center field. 

The teams will face off again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

