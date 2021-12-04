Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to 7-1 win over slumping Cubs

Brubaker allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings and had three RBIs at the plate to help lead the Pirates to victory.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1.

Brubaker allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career.

Trevor Williams was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November.