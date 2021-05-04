x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Zach Davies wins Chicago debut as Cubs beat Pirates 4-3

Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on Opening Day.
Credit: AP
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Zach Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Chicago Cubs debut, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates. 

Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on opening day. 

Joc Pederson also drove in a run with a groundout. Davies, who was acquired in the December trade that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego, permitted two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. 

Pittsburgh played without third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.

The Pirates will travel to Cincinnati to face the Reds tonight at 6:40 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.