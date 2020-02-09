Happ spoils Hayes' debut, leads Cubs past Pirates 8-7

PITTSBURGH — Ian Happ singled home Nico Hoerner in the top of the 11th to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Happ, who led off the game with a home run, went 3 for 6 with two RBIs as Chicago spoiled the major league debut of Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.
Hayes, the son of longtime major league infielder Charlie Hayes, hit a game-tying home run in the eighth and added an RBI double.
Kris Bryant added two hits for the Cubs in his return from the injured list.
The teams will face off again at PNC Park on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.