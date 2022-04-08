Pirates get rare win at Camden Yards, 8-1 over Orioles

The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore's five-game winning streak Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles.

Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke'Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore's five-game winning streak Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles.

The Pirates also ended their own nine-game skid at Camden Yards, improving to 2-11 at the ballpark. Wilson (2-6) allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open in the seventh after a replay review changed a call at the plate.

Pittsburgh's Greg Allen initially was called out, but upon review, catcher Robinson Chirinos was ruled to have violated the home plate collision rule, and Allen was called safe.

“The catcher’s initial setup completely in foul territory was illegal and he maintained that position without possession of the ball,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said it was an easy decision to challenge the play.

“That's probably about as confident as I've been on any challenge we've done,” Shelton said. “We didn't even go to the phone.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after the call was overturned.

“I thought that Chirinos was in a good spot,” Hyde said. “Looking at the replay, too, it felt like his right foot was on the line, or on the foul side of the line, giving the runner a clear lane. The ball beat him.

"The throw from the left-field line takes him into the plate. I’m not sure what a catcher is supposed to do at that point. I guess it’s the backhand. I don’t agree with any of it. I don’t agree with the call.”

That run gave Pittsburgh a 5-1 lead. The ruling also kept the Pirates' rally going after what would have been the third out of the inning. Bryan Reynolds followed with an RBI single, and Hayes hit a two-run homer.

Baltimore's Spenser Watkins (4-2) retired his first 13 hitters before allowing four straight singles in the fifth. Pittsburgh scored three runs that inning, taking the lead after Jorge Mateo of the Orioles homered in the third.

The Orioles entered the day just a game out of the final wild card in the American League. Now they begin a big stretch in which 16 of their next 17 games are against the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Rays and White Sox — teams also in postseason contention in the AL.

Michael Chavis had an infield single for the Pirates for their first baserunner against Watkins. Bligh Madris singled and Allen drove home Chavis with a single. An RBI single by Cal Mitchell made it 2-1, and José Godoy drove in a run with a groundball.

Chavis added an RBI single in the sixth. Watkins allowed four runs on four hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings.

Pirates: Godoy, the catcher, left in the sixth because of cramping and heat-related issues. Shelton said afterward Godoy was fine.

Orioles: OF Austin Hays (side) missed his fourth straight game.

Baltimore opens a three-game series against Toronto, sending Jordan Lyles (8-8) to the mound against Yusei Kikuchi (4-5) on Monday night.