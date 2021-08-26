x
Smith, Kelly homers help Arizona thwart Pirates sweep bid

Five Arizona pitchers combined to keep the Pirates off the board, as the Diamondbacks came back against the Pittsburgh bullpen.
Credit: AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter (19) runs home to score behind Pavin Smith as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings awaits a throw from left fielder Anthony Alford on the double by Diamondback's David Peralta in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Carson Kelly and Pavin Smith hit solo home runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks came back against the Pirates’ bullpen for a 5-2 victory. 

Kelly’s homer came in the seventh against Pittsburgh reliever Anthony Banda (2-1) to give the Diamondbacks the lead for good. 

Five Arizona pitchers combined to keep the Pirates off the board, including Brett de Geus (3-2) and Tyler Clippard worked around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Tonight, Pittsburgh will host the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:05 p.m.

