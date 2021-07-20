x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Smith, Escobar lead Diamondbacks over Pirates 4-2

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer for the second straight game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2.
Credit: AP
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

PHOENIX — Caleb Smith pitched 6 2/3 stellar innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer for the second straight game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2. 

It was a nice bounce-back outing for Smith, who was rocked for nine earned runs in one inning during a 22-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers just before the All-Star break. 

The left-hander even earned his first career stolen base, surprising the Pirates by getting a huge jump and swiping second. 

Escobar's homer was his 22nd of the season.

The teams play again tonight at 9:40 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.