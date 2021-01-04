Meet the 2021 Pirates: Here's the team's Opening Day roster

The Pirates are hoping 2021 is not another season in the cellar of the National League Central Division.

PITTSBURGH — The 2021 Major League Baseball season kicks off with Opening Day.

Thursday, April 1 will serve as the start of the season for the league.

For the Pittsburgh Pirates, that means opening the season at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m.

Of course, with the end of Spring Training comes the naming of the 26-man roster.

Here's how the Pirates will line up to begin the season:

Hitters

Michael Perez - C

Jacob Stallings - C

Phillip Evans - IF

Erik Gonzalez - IF

Kevin Newman - IF

Anthony Alford - OF

Dustin Fowler - OF

Gregory Polanco - OF

Bryan Reynolds - OF

Pitchers

Tyler Anderson - LHP

David Bednar - RHP

Steven Brault - LHP

JT Brubaker - RHP

Trevor Cahill - RHP

Kyle Crick - RHP

Wil Crowe - RHP

Michael Feliz - RHP

Sam Howard - LHP

Mitch Keller - RHP

Chad Kuhl - RHP

Luis Oviedo - RHP

Cody Ponce - RHP

Richard Rodriguez - RHP

Chris Stratton - RHP

The Pirates finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 19-41 record, the worst in MLB.

Of course, that means the team owns the top pick in the 2021 MLB Draft with a number of pitching prospects available and projected to go at the top of the draft.

Pittsburgh will look to continue to develop its own players like pitchers Mitch Keller and Wil Crowe, along with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.